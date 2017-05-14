Oregon port vote is latest local action on fossil fuels
There are 1 comment on the The Tribune story from Sunday, titled Oregon port vote is latest local action on fossil fuels.
Residents of a coastal community in Oregon are considering whether to try to derail a fossil fuel export project in their rural county, a decision that could put them at odds with the Trump administration. The ballot measure before Coos County voters Tuesday would block the $7.5 billion Jordan Cove Energy Project, a proposed liquefied natural gas port that would be the first of its kind on the U.S. West Coast.
#1 Sunday
Trump is going to deport those welfare bums
