Oregon day care closes as kids fall sick after insecticide exposure
A Coos Bay day care center shut down Monday in the aftermath of an insecticide-spraying incident that left at least a half-dozen children and two staff members suffering from inflamed eyes and breathing problems. State regulators opened an inquiry into the May 5 incident but have not sent anyone to visit the Coos Bay Children's Academy Inc., which had an enrollment of about 80 kids.
