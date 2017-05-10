Oregon county voting whether to block...

Oregon county voting whether to block liquefied natural gas project - Wed, 10 May 2017 PST

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Spokesman-Review

Voters in Oregon's Coos County are considering a May ballot measure that would block the Jordan Cove liquefied natural gas project. The measure is a product of the community-rights movement, which broadly aims to give local communities final say over corporate projects that affect them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Coos Bay Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Merger puts financial heft behind Coos Bay LNG ... May 5 We hate coos bay ... 2
Why we hate coos bay oregon (Jan '13) Apr 18 We hate coos bay ... 10
News Coos Bay man arrested after breaking into vendi... Apr 11 We hate coos bay ... 1
News Jordan Cove LNG Project Scores Legal Victory Apr '17 We hate coos bay ... 1
william adam hammonds (Nov '12) Mar '17 ClaudiaHammonds 2
News Larry James Smith Mar '17 We hate coos bay ... 1
Is anyone fed up with underage prostution with ... Mar '17 We hate coos bay ... 8
See all Coos Bay Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Coos Bay Forum Now

Coos Bay Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Coos Bay Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Coos Bay, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,201 • Total comments across all topics: 280,915,280

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC