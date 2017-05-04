There are on the OregonLive.com story from Monday May 1, titled Merger puts financial heft behind Coos Bay LNG project. In it, OregonLive.com reports that:

Pembina Pipeline Corp. got turned away by the City of Portland in 2015 when it tried to locate a controversial propane export terminal at the Port of Portland's Terminal 6. But the Calgary-based energy infrastructure company will be back in the Oregon spotlight after announcing plans Monday to acquire Canadian rival Veresen Inc., the company behind the controversial 12-year push to build a liquefied natural gas export terminal in Coos Bay. The $7.1 billion deal would give the combined company access to more oil and gas resources, a broader geographic reach and the scale to pursue larger projects, including the Jordan Cove terminal, the companies said in a joint statement.

