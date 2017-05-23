Legislators pursue changing appointme...

Legislators pursue changing appointment authority for ODOT director

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Portland Tribune

Legislators on a joint committee to craft a transportation package plan to propose shifting authority to appoint the director of the Oregon Department of Transportation from the governor to the Oregon Transportation Commission. "If you are going to have entity with fiduciary responsibility, they need the ability to appoint the CEO," said Committee Co-Chairman Lee Beyer, D-Eugene.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Portland Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Coos Bay Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News More May 14 We Hate Coos Bay ... 1
News Oregon port vote is latest local action on foss... May 14 We Hate Coos Bay ... 1
Why we hate coos bay oregon (Jan '13) May 13 We Hate Coos Bay ... 11
News Merger puts financial heft behind Coos Bay LNG ... May 5 We hate coos bay ... 2
News Coos Bay man arrested after breaking into vendi... Apr '17 We hate coos bay ... 1
News Jordan Cove LNG Project Scores Legal Victory Apr '17 We hate coos bay ... 1
william adam hammonds (Nov '12) Mar '17 ClaudiaHammonds 2
See all Coos Bay Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Coos Bay Forum Now

Coos Bay Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Coos Bay Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Gay Marriage
  4. Egypt
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Coos Bay, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,344 • Total comments across all topics: 281,269,759

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC