Legislators pursue changing appointment authority for ODOT director
Legislators on a joint committee to craft a transportation package plan to propose shifting authority to appoint the director of the Oregon Department of Transportation from the governor to the Oregon Transportation Commission. "If you are going to have entity with fiduciary responsibility, they need the ability to appoint the CEO," said Committee Co-Chairman Lee Beyer, D-Eugene.
Coos Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More
|May 14
|We Hate Coos Bay ...
|1
|Oregon port vote is latest local action on foss...
|May 14
|We Hate Coos Bay ...
|1
|Why we hate coos bay oregon (Jan '13)
|May 13
|We Hate Coos Bay ...
|11
|Merger puts financial heft behind Coos Bay LNG ...
|May 5
|We hate coos bay ...
|2
|Coos Bay man arrested after breaking into vendi...
|Apr '17
|We hate coos bay ...
|1
|Jordan Cove LNG Project Scores Legal Victory
|Apr '17
|We hate coos bay ...
|1
|william adam hammonds (Nov '12)
|Mar '17
|ClaudiaHammonds
|2
