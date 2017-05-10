Jordan Cove spends heavily to kill Coos County anti-LNG measure
The Jordan Cove Energy Project has generated one of the most expensive and divisive ballot measure campaigns ever on the southern Oregon coast. Backers of the proposed liquefied natural gas export terminal in Coos Bay have poured an unprecedented amount of money into an effort to torpedo a ballot measure that threatens the project.
