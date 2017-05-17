Jordan Cove gets boost in Oregon vote
An Oregon county measure that sought to prevent construction of the Jordan Cove liquefied natural gas plant was rejected in a landslide vote this week, with three of every four voters saying no. What was billed as the Community Bill of Rights Providing for a Sustainable Energy Future was defeated by Coos County voters 13,093 to 4,156, or 76 to 24 percent.
