Advocates Holding Their Breath for a Better Clean Air Bill
The state of Oregon has tens of millions of dollars to reduce diesel emissions -- but the bill that would specify how that money can be spent is floundering in the Legislature. Senate Bill 1008 creates a Clean Diesel Engine Fund separate from the state's general fund, much of it for retrofitting diesel vehicles to ensure cleaner burning.
Coos Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Merger puts financial heft behind Coos Bay LNG ...
|May 5
|We hate coos bay ...
|2
|Why we hate coos bay oregon (Jan '13)
|Apr 18
|We hate coos bay ...
|10
|Coos Bay man arrested after breaking into vendi...
|Apr 11
|We hate coos bay ...
|1
|Jordan Cove LNG Project Scores Legal Victory
|Apr '17
|We hate coos bay ...
|1
|william adam hammonds (Nov '12)
|Mar '17
|ClaudiaHammonds
|2
|Larry James Smith
|Mar '17
|We hate coos bay ...
|1
|Is anyone fed up with underage prostution with ...
|Mar '17
|We hate coos bay ...
|8
