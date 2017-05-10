3 Oregon officials consider public ow...

3 Oregon officials consider public ownership of state forest

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 4 Read more: SFGate

In this Oct. 27, 2016 file photo, Mike Huffman, left, logging superintendent, and Howard "Butch" Wright, vice president of operations, at Huffman-Wright Timber and Construction Operations, stand on the edge of a recent clear-cut by the company in the Elliot State Forest near Coos Bay, Ore. The three officials responsible for Oregon's oldest state forest staked out positions on Thursday, May 4, 2017, on its future, with two advocating continued public ownership and the third supporting public ownership of its old-growth areas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Coos Bay Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Merger puts financial heft behind Coos Bay LNG ... May 5 We hate coos bay ... 2
Why we hate coos bay oregon (Jan '13) Apr 18 We hate coos bay ... 10
News Coos Bay man arrested after breaking into vendi... Apr 11 We hate coos bay ... 1
News Jordan Cove LNG Project Scores Legal Victory Apr '17 We hate coos bay ... 1
william adam hammonds (Nov '12) Mar '17 ClaudiaHammonds 2
News Larry James Smith Mar '17 We hate coos bay ... 1
Is anyone fed up with underage prostution with ... Mar '17 We hate coos bay ... 8
See all Coos Bay Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Coos Bay Forum Now

Coos Bay Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Coos Bay Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Coos Bay, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,262 • Total comments across all topics: 280,962,259

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC