Yoncalla school board prioritizes rep...

Yoncalla school board prioritizes repairs to keep high school open

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 5 Read more: The News-Review

The Yoncalla School District's board of directors held a work session Tuesday to look at architectural plans and to prioritize tasks associated with repairs at the high school. Architect Mike Crow of Crow/Clay and Associates from Coos Bay attended the meeting and presented the board with a diagram of the high school, highlighting areas of potential new construction along with areas that would endure only moderate and extensive remodels.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Coos Bay Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Coos Bay man arrested after breaking into vendi... 19 hr We hate coos bay ... 1
News Jordan Cove LNG Project Scores Legal Victory Apr 8 We hate coos bay ... 1
william adam hammonds (Nov '12) Mar 25 ClaudiaHammonds 2
News Larry James Smith Mar 25 We hate coos bay ... 1
Is anyone fed up with underage prostution with ... Mar 20 We hate coos bay ... 8
Ask President Trump to reactivate LNG Jan '17 We Hate Coos Bay ... 1
News Congress must provide action, answers on toxic ... Dec '16 Say What 4
See all Coos Bay Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Coos Bay Forum Now

Coos Bay Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Coos Bay Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Ferguson
 

Coos Bay, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,248 • Total comments across all topics: 280,242,658

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC