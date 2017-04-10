Yoncalla school board prioritizes repairs to keep high school open

The Yoncalla School District's board of directors held a work session Tuesday to look at architectural plans and to prioritize tasks associated with repairs at the high school. Architect Mike Crow of Crow/Clay and Associates from Coos Bay attended the meeting and presented the board with a diagram of the high school, highlighting areas of potential new construction along with areas that would endure only moderate and extensive remodels.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Review.