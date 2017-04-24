Washington County bypass highway bill...

Washington County bypass highway bill dies without a vote

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 13 Read more: OregonLive.com

House Bill 3231 would have allowed voters to approve special districts to design, build and finance limited-access highways. Rep. Caddy McKeown , D-Coos Bay, who is chairwoman of the House transportation committee, did not schedule the bill for a committee vote by Friday's deadline.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Coos Bay Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why we hate coos bay oregon (Jan '13) Apr 18 We hate coos bay ... 10
News Coos Bay man arrested after breaking into vendi... Apr 11 We hate coos bay ... 1
News Jordan Cove LNG Project Scores Legal Victory Apr 8 We hate coos bay ... 1
william adam hammonds (Nov '12) Mar '17 ClaudiaHammonds 2
News Larry James Smith Mar '17 We hate coos bay ... 1
Is anyone fed up with underage prostution with ... Mar '17 We hate coos bay ... 8
Ask President Trump to reactivate LNG Jan '17 We Hate Coos Bay ... 1
See all Coos Bay Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Coos Bay Forum Now

Coos Bay Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Coos Bay Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Coos Bay, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,568 • Total comments across all topics: 280,579,913

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC