US Coast Guard to Base 2 New Cutters in Astoria
The U.S. Coast Guard announced Friday it will homeport two of the service's new Sentinel-Class 154-foot Fast Response Cutters in Astoria, Oregon , starting in 2021. These two ships have not yet been named, but the FRCs are named after enlisted Coast Guard personnel who distinguished themselves in the line of duty.
