Top Trump adviser calls for reviving controversial natural gas project on Oregon's coast
In this Jan. 6, 2016, photo, people protest against the Jordan Cove LNG Pipeline on Crater Lake Highway in Medford, Ore. A top adviser to President Donald Trump on Thursday appeared to throw the administration's support behind a proposed controversial liquefied national gas terminal in Oregon that had been rejected by regulators during the Obama administration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Add your comments below
Coos Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why we hate coos bay oregon (Jan '13)
|Apr 18
|We hate coos bay ...
|10
|Coos Bay man arrested after breaking into vendi...
|Apr 11
|We hate coos bay ...
|1
|Jordan Cove LNG Project Scores Legal Victory
|Apr 8
|We hate coos bay ...
|1
|william adam hammonds (Nov '12)
|Mar '17
|ClaudiaHammonds
|2
|Larry James Smith
|Mar '17
|We hate coos bay ...
|1
|Is anyone fed up with underage prostution with ...
|Mar '17
|We hate coos bay ...
|8
|Ask President Trump to reactivate LNG
|Jan '17
|We Hate Coos Bay ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Coos Bay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC