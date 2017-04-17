Suspects found with drugs, weapons in...

Suspects found with drugs, weapons in Coos Bay bust

Wednesday Apr 12

Three people are facing charges after they were caught with heroin and items related to drug dealing in Coos Bay. Police said multiple law enforcement agencies joined together to execute a search warrant on April 10 at a home in the 1100 block of Ocean Court.

