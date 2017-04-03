Man accused of threatening neighbor w...

Man accused of threatening neighbor with gun over chickens

Coos County sheriff's deputies arrested a man accused of threatening his neighbor with a shotgun in a dispute over roaming chickens. The Coos Bay World reports the neighbor told deputies he asked 56-year-old Anthony Lewis to remove chickens that wandered onto his property.

