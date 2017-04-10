Jordan Cove LNG Project Scores Legal ...

Jordan Cove LNG Project Scores Legal Victory

There are 1 comment on the JD Supra story from Friday Apr 7, titled Jordan Cove LNG Project Scores Legal Victory. In it, JD Supra reports that:

The Jordan Cove LNG project in Coos Bay, Oregon, prevailed in a legal challenge to a key permit. The permit, issued by the Oregon Department of State Lands, allows dredge and fill work for a deep water ship channel.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at JD Supra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
We hate coos bay oregon

Laramie, WY

#1 Saturday Apr 8
A few more steps and we all get jobs and feed our kids, If this goes through we can afford toilet paper!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Coos Bay Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Coos Bay man arrested after breaking into vendi... Tue We hate coos bay ... 1
william adam hammonds (Nov '12) Mar 25 ClaudiaHammonds 2
News Larry James Smith Mar 25 We hate coos bay ... 1
Is anyone fed up with underage prostution with ... Mar 20 We hate coos bay ... 8
Ask President Trump to reactivate LNG Jan '17 We Hate Coos Bay ... 1
News Congress must provide action, answers on toxic ... Dec '16 Say What 4
Why we hate coos bay oregon (Jan '13) Dec '16 Tina Roper 8
See all Coos Bay Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Coos Bay Forum Now

Coos Bay Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Coos Bay Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
 

Coos Bay, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,779 • Total comments across all topics: 280,265,383

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC