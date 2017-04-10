Jordan Cove LNG Project Scores Legal Victory
There are 1 comment on the JD Supra story from Friday Apr 7, titled Jordan Cove LNG Project Scores Legal Victory. In it, JD Supra reports that:
The Jordan Cove LNG project in Coos Bay, Oregon, prevailed in a legal challenge to a key permit. The permit, issued by the Oregon Department of State Lands, allows dredge and fill work for a deep water ship channel.
#1 Saturday Apr 8
A few more steps and we all get jobs and feed our kids, If this goes through we can afford toilet paper!
