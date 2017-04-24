Eo Media Group - Hemp grows in a field in Oregon in this 2016 file photo.
A proposed Oregon Industrial Hemp Commission, which would promote and research the crop, has secured the unanimous support of the House Agriculture Committee. The commission would be appointed by the Oregon Department of Agriculture's director by 2018 and decide how much hemp growers would pay to fund its activities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Portland Tribune.
Add your comments below
Coos Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why we hate coos bay oregon (Jan '13)
|Apr 18
|We hate coos bay ...
|10
|Coos Bay man arrested after breaking into vendi...
|Apr 11
|We hate coos bay ...
|1
|Jordan Cove LNG Project Scores Legal Victory
|Apr 8
|We hate coos bay ...
|1
|william adam hammonds (Nov '12)
|Mar '17
|ClaudiaHammonds
|2
|Larry James Smith
|Mar '17
|We hate coos bay ...
|1
|Is anyone fed up with underage prostution with ...
|Mar '17
|We hate coos bay ...
|8
|Ask President Trump to reactivate LNG
|Jan '17
|We Hate Coos Bay ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Coos Bay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC