Eo Media Group - Hemp grows in a field in Oregon in this 2016 file photo.

A proposed Oregon Industrial Hemp Commission, which would promote and research the crop, has secured the unanimous support of the House Agriculture Committee. The commission would be appointed by the Oregon Department of Agriculture's director by 2018 and decide how much hemp growers would pay to fund its activities.

