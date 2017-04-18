Driver cited in Scottsburg Bridge crash that closed Highway 38
A crash involving a semitrailer on the Scottsburg Bridge closed Highway 38 Wednesday afternoon and into Thursday, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation. At approximately 2 p.m. Wednesday, a semi truck hauling empty wooden pallets crashed through the bridge's railing, tossing the pallets and the truck's trailer into the river below.
