Coos Bay man arrested after breaking into vending machine
A Coos Bay man was arrested Monday evening after he allegedly broke into a vending machine at Aunt Em's Laundry Room, according to the Roseburg Police Department.
A Coos Bay man was arrested Monday evening after he allegedly broke into a vending machine at Aunt Em's Laundry Room, according to the Roseburg Police Department. During an investigation, police identified Victor Raymond Sullivan, 45, as a possible suspect.
#1 Tuesday
Just like everyone that lives in coos bay never enough food to eat, Famine sits in after a few weeks and lasts for months, Most people like him are forced to steal to feed their family's.
We should stand up to this problem and force DHS to surrender our pay checks so we can feed our families not DHS drinking problem
