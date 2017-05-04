Bike tax? Car tax? Gas tax? Lawmakers eye ways to fund transportation upgrades
State lawmakers are considering several brand-new taxes plus a mix of tax and fee increases to fund highway improvements and other transportation upgrades across Oregon. A statewide payroll tax, higher gas taxes, a bicycle tax and new car tax are on the table, records show.
