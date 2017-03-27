Watch: Coast Guard evacuates cargo vessel crewmember west of Coos Bay
On Sunday morning, the United States Coast Guard's Dolphin aircrew evacuated a crewmember from the cargo vessel Daio Papyrus 10 miles west of Coos Bay by repelling from a helicopter hovering over the ship. The crewmember of the Panamanian flagged motor vessel had apparently suffered a severe head laceration and the Coast Guard was notified Saturday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Add your comments below
Coos Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|william adam hammonds (Nov '12)
|Mar 25
|ClaudiaHammonds
|2
|Larry James Smith
|Mar 25
|We hate coos bay ...
|1
|Is anyone fed up with underage prostution with ...
|Mar 20
|We hate coos bay ...
|8
|Ask President Trump to reactivate LNG
|Jan '17
|We Hate Coos Bay ...
|1
|Congress must provide action, answers on toxic ...
|Dec '16
|Say What
|4
|Why we hate coos bay oregon (Jan '13)
|Dec '16
|Tina Roper
|8
|We hate coos bay oregon from Cheyenne, WY
|Dec '16
|Tina Roper
|3
Find what you want!
Search Coos Bay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC