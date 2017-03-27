Watch: Coast Guard evacuates cargo vessel crewmember west of Coos Bay

On Sunday morning, the United States Coast Guard's Dolphin aircrew evacuated a crewmember from the cargo vessel Daio Papyrus 10 miles west of Coos Bay by repelling from a helicopter hovering over the ship. The crewmember of the Panamanian flagged motor vessel had apparently suffered a severe head laceration and the Coast Guard was notified Saturday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.