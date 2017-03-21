Veresen Announces Common Share Divide...

Veresen Announces Common Share Dividend for March 2017

Veresen Inc. announces that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend for March 2017 of $0.0833 per common share. The dividend will be paid on April 21, 2017 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2017.

