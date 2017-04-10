Treasurer: Elliott Forest could stay in public hands
Read, a Beaverton resident, said that it is too early to proclaim certainty that the forest would remain public, but he added, "I would not be making this statement if I did not think that I had a reasonable degree of confidence that this is achievable." The newly elected state treasurer, a Democrat, shocked Gov. Kate Brown last month when he joined forces with Republican Secretary of State Dennis Richardson to move forward with the sale of the forest.
Coos Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jordan Cove LNG Project Scores Legal Victory
|Apr 8
|We hate coos bay ...
|1
|william adam hammonds (Nov '12)
|Mar 25
|ClaudiaHammonds
|2
|Larry James Smith
|Mar 25
|We hate coos bay ...
|1
|Is anyone fed up with underage prostution with ...
|Mar 20
|We hate coos bay ...
|8
|Ask President Trump to reactivate LNG
|Jan '17
|We Hate Coos Bay ...
|1
|Congress must provide action, answers on toxic ...
|Dec '16
|Say What
|4
|Why we hate coos bay oregon (Jan '13)
|Dec '16
|Tina Roper
|8
