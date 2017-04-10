Treasurer: Elliott Forest could stay ...

Treasurer: Elliott Forest could stay in public hands

Wednesday Mar 29 Read more: Portland Tribune

Read, a Beaverton resident, said that it is too early to proclaim certainty that the forest would remain public, but he added, "I would not be making this statement if I did not think that I had a reasonable degree of confidence that this is achievable." The newly elected state treasurer, a Democrat, shocked Gov. Kate Brown last month when he joined forces with Republican Secretary of State Dennis Richardson to move forward with the sale of the forest.

