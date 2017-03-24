There are on the Keizertimes.com story from Friday Mar 24, titled Larry James Smith. In it, Keizertimes.com reports that:

Larry James Smith, 70, of Keizer, Oregon, passed away March 19, 2017 after a three-year courageous battle with cancer. He was born February 10, 1947 in Ontario, Oregon, to Gail and Charleen Smith.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Keizertimes.com.