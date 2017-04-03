Jordan Cove open house attracts Douglas County stakeholders
M.A. Hansen, left, and Diane Phillips, opponents of the Jordan Cove LNG project, talk with proponents, Nadine and Gary Jackson, during the Jordan Cove open house Wednesday at Seven Feathers Casino Resort in Canyonville. Jordan Cove CEO Betsy Spomer and spokesman Michael Hinrichs answer questions from George Rondeau, center, during the Jordan Cove open house at Seven Feathers Casino Resort on Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Review.
Add your comments below
Coos Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|william adam hammonds (Nov '12)
|Mar 25
|ClaudiaHammonds
|2
|Larry James Smith
|Mar 25
|We hate coos bay ...
|1
|Is anyone fed up with underage prostution with ...
|Mar 20
|We hate coos bay ...
|8
|Ask President Trump to reactivate LNG
|Jan '17
|We Hate Coos Bay ...
|1
|Congress must provide action, answers on toxic ...
|Dec '16
|Say What
|4
|Why we hate coos bay oregon (Jan '13)
|Dec '16
|Tina Roper
|8
|We hate coos bay oregon from Cheyenne, WY
|Dec '16
|Tina Roper
|3
Find what you want!
Search Coos Bay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC