Gas pipeline meeting moved to Medford library
Jordan Cove LNG will host an open house to present information about its proposed natural gas pipeline through Southern Oregon from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 23. The company was able to book the large meeting room at the Medford library, 205 S. Central Ave., after the Ramada Medford Hotel and Conference Center canceled Jordan Cove's reservation for a room that same evening. Jordan Cove and pipeline opponents had each booked rooms at the Ramada, setting up dueling open houses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ashland Daily Tidings.
Add your comments below
Coos Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is anyone fed up with underage prostution with ...
|Wed
|Jason
|6
|Ask President Trump to reactivate LNG
|Jan '17
|We Hate Coos Bay ...
|1
|Congress must provide action, answers on toxic ...
|Dec '16
|Say What
|4
|Why we hate coos bay oregon (Jan '13)
|Dec '16
|Tina Roper
|8
|We hate coos bay oregon from Cheyenne, WY
|Dec '16
|Tina Roper
|3
|North Bend Zombie Incident
|Oct '16
|2016 is just weird
|5
|Hospital lifts ER quarantine after 5 develop ha...
|Oct '16
|Spooky
|2
Find what you want!
Search Coos Bay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC