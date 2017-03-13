Forest Sale Creates Unusual Fight Between Top Oregon Elected Officials
Three top elected officials in Oregon are now embroiled in a messy political struggle over whether to privatize an 82,500-acre state forest near Coos Bay. The infighting among Gov. Kate Brown, Treasurer Tobias Read and Secretary of State Dennis Richardson - the three members of the State Land Board - is highly unusual in a state dominated by Democratic officials who tend to prize cooperation over confrontation.
Coos Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is anyone fed up with underage prostution with ...
|Feb '17
|We hate coos bay ...
|5
|Ask President Trump to reactivate LNG
|Jan '17
|We Hate Coos Bay ...
|1
|Congress must provide action, answers on toxic ...
|Dec '16
|Say What
|4
|Why we hate coos bay oregon (Jan '13)
|Dec '16
|Tina Roper
|8
|We hate coos bay oregon from Cheyenne, WY
|Dec '16
|Tina Roper
|3
|North Bend Zombie Incident
|Oct '16
|2016 is just weird
|5
|Hospital lifts ER quarantine after 5 develop ha...
|Oct '16
|Spooky
|2
