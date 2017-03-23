Elliott State Forest meeting pushed back until May

Oregon's State Land Board, comprising Gov. Kate Brown, Secretary of State Dennis Richardson and Treasurer Tobias Read, won't meet again until May 9. The three-person body usually meets every other month, Department of State Lands Spokeswoman Julie Curtis said Tuesday, but the April meeting was rescheduled because Richardson was invited to join a U.S. delegation traveling to Taiwan. Richardson has not officially committed to the trip, which takes place the week of April 10. The board last met Feb. 14, when Richardson and Read signaled support for a plan to sell the forest land to the only bidder, Lone Rock Timber Management, for $221 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.