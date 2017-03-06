Coastal Caucus supports commission decision on gillnetting
A group of state legislators from the Oregon coast are voicing support for a controversial decision by the state's fish and wildlife commission to maintain commercial gillnetting along the Columbia River. In so doing, they contradict the wishes of Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and other legislators who support a plan to phase out gillnetting on the river's main stem as outlined in an agreement with Washington state.
