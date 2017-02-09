Springfield's second chair appears go...

Springfield's second chair appears good fit for McMinnville

Next Story Prev Story
43 min ago Read more: News-Register

If you ignore the recent short-lived tenure of retired Air Force Gen. Martha Meeker, embracing a new city manager is something we undertake only every quarter century or so.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News-Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Coos Bay Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is anyone fed up with underage prostution with ... Feb 4 Cheese Pizza 4
Ask President Trump to reactivate LNG Jan 27 We Hate Coos Bay ... 1
News Congress must provide action, answers on toxic ... Dec '16 Say What 4
Why we hate coos bay oregon (Jan '13) Dec '16 Tina Roper 8
We hate coos bay oregon from Cheyenne, WY Dec '16 Tina Roper 3
North Bend Zombie Incident Oct '16 2016 is just weird 5
News Hospital lifts ER quarantine after 5 develop ha... Oct '16 Spooky 2
See all Coos Bay Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Coos Bay Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Coos County was issued at February 10 at 12:22PM PST

Coos Bay Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Coos Bay Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Hong Kong
 

Coos Bay, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,832 • Total comments across all topics: 278,739,513

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC