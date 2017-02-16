Oregon school district bans Confedera...

Oregon school district bans Confederate flag after fight

Tuesday Feb 7 Read more: WWSB

An Oregon school district banned the Confederate flag from school property following a fight between two girls, one of whom was wearing a hat that included the symbol. North Bend Superintendent Bill Yester says the punches were thrown last week at the high school campus.

