Oregon lawmakers try to fight the scourge of heavy backpacks
Back in the olden days of the 1990s, there was only one way to be cool at school and that was to wear your backpack over one shoulder, no matter how many 30 pound math books you had to take home. But as time marches on and reckless, unsafe behavior becomes less and less trendy, Oregon lawmakers are trying to pass a resolution which "Directs Deputy Superintendent of Public Instruction to communicate to school districts information regarding backpack safety."
Coos Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is anyone fed up with underage prostution with ...
|Feb 11
|We hate coos bay ...
|5
|Ask President Trump to reactivate LNG
|Jan '17
|We Hate Coos Bay ...
|1
|Congress must provide action, answers on toxic ...
|Dec '16
|Say What
|4
|Why we hate coos bay oregon (Jan '13)
|Dec '16
|Tina Roper
|8
|We hate coos bay oregon from Cheyenne, WY
|Dec '16
|Tina Roper
|3
|North Bend Zombie Incident
|Oct '16
|2016 is just weird
|5
|Hospital lifts ER quarantine after 5 develop ha...
|Oct '16
|Spooky
|2
