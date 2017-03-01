Oregon lawmakers try to fight the scourge of heavy backpacks

Back in the olden days of the 1990s, there was only one way to be cool at school and that was to wear your backpack over one shoulder, no matter how many 30 pound math books you had to take home. But as time marches on and reckless, unsafe behavior becomes less and less trendy, Oregon lawmakers are trying to pass a resolution which "Directs Deputy Superintendent of Public Instruction to communicate to school districts information regarding backpack safety."

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.