Minority Groups Are Battling Enviros Who are Battling Tobias Read on Proposed Elliott Forest Sale

Environmental groups led by the Oregon League of Conversation Voters and Oregon Wild this week blasted state officials for a vote to sell the 82,500 acre Elliott State Forest north of Coos Bay-and particularly condemned state Treasurer Tobias Read, who cast the deciding vote. But minority groups including APANO, Unite Oregon, Western States Center and the NAACP Oregon say the Elliott decision is more complicated than the choice of whether to sell or not.

