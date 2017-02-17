Minority Groups Are Battling Enviros Who are Battling Tobias Read on Proposed Elliott Forest Sale
Environmental groups led by the Oregon League of Conversation Voters and Oregon Wild this week blasted state officials for a vote to sell the 82,500 acre Elliott State Forest north of Coos Bay-and particularly condemned state Treasurer Tobias Read, who cast the deciding vote. But minority groups including APANO, Unite Oregon, Western States Center and the NAACP Oregon say the Elliott decision is more complicated than the choice of whether to sell or not.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Willamette Week.
Add your comments below
Coos Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is anyone fed up with underage prostution with ...
|Feb 11
|We hate coos bay ...
|5
|Ask President Trump to reactivate LNG
|Jan 27
|We Hate Coos Bay ...
|1
|Congress must provide action, answers on toxic ...
|Dec '16
|Say What
|4
|Why we hate coos bay oregon (Jan '13)
|Dec '16
|Tina Roper
|8
|We hate coos bay oregon from Cheyenne, WY
|Dec '16
|Tina Roper
|3
|North Bend Zombie Incident
|Oct '16
|2016 is just weird
|5
|Hospital lifts ER quarantine after 5 develop ha...
|Oct '16
|Spooky
|2
Find what you want!
Search Coos Bay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC