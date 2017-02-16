Head-on collision that killed two teens near Coos Bay may have been due to drag race
There are 1 comment on the OregonLive.com story from Monday Feb 6, titled Head-on collision that killed two teens near Coos Bay may have been due to drag race. In it, OregonLive.com reports that:
The head-on crash that killed two teenagers, critically injured a third and hurt a state trooper Sunday afternoon on Highway 101 near Coos Bay may have been caused by a race between two vehicles, officials said Monday. Coos County District Attorney Paul Frasier also identified the two teens who died.
#1 Saturday Feb 11
If people quit breeding among their sisters this would not be a problem with inbreed kids speeding down a freeway.
