Head-on collision that killed two tee...

Head-on collision that killed two teens near Coos Bay may have been due to drag race

There are 1 comment on the OregonLive.com story from Monday Feb 6, titled Head-on collision that killed two teens near Coos Bay may have been due to drag race. In it, OregonLive.com reports that:

The head-on crash that killed two teenagers, critically injured a third and hurt a state trooper Sunday afternoon on Highway 101 near Coos Bay may have been caused by a race between two vehicles, officials said Monday. Coos County District Attorney Paul Frasier also identified the two teens who died.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at OregonLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
We hate coos bay oregon

Laramie, WY

#1 Saturday Feb 11
If people quit breeding among their sisters this would not be a problem with inbreed kids speeding down a freeway.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Coos Bay Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is anyone fed up with underage prostution with ... Feb 11 We hate coos bay ... 5
Ask President Trump to reactivate LNG Jan 27 We Hate Coos Bay ... 1
News Congress must provide action, answers on toxic ... Dec '16 Say What 4
Why we hate coos bay oregon (Jan '13) Dec '16 Tina Roper 8
We hate coos bay oregon from Cheyenne, WY Dec '16 Tina Roper 3
North Bend Zombie Incident Oct '16 2016 is just weird 5
News Hospital lifts ER quarantine after 5 develop ha... Oct '16 Spooky 2
See all Coos Bay Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Coos Bay Forum Now

Coos Bay Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Coos Bay Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Coos Bay, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,074 • Total comments across all topics: 278,925,930

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC