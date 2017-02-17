Elliott State Forest must remain in p...

Elliott State Forest must remain in public ownership: Editorial

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Feb 11 Read more: OregonLive.com

Oregon Secretary of State Dennis Richardson is one of three State Land Board members who will decide the fate of the Elliott State Forest, near Coos Bay. As lawmakers knuckle down to balance a state budget with a $1.8 billion hole in it, a tiny meeting occurs in Salem Tuesday that could have huge outcomes for present and future generations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Coos Bay Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is anyone fed up with underage prostution with ... Feb 11 We hate coos bay ... 5
Ask President Trump to reactivate LNG Jan 27 We Hate Coos Bay ... 1
News Congress must provide action, answers on toxic ... Dec '16 Say What 4
Why we hate coos bay oregon (Jan '13) Dec '16 Tina Roper 8
We hate coos bay oregon from Cheyenne, WY Dec '16 Tina Roper 3
North Bend Zombie Incident Oct '16 2016 is just weird 5
News Hospital lifts ER quarantine after 5 develop ha... Oct '16 Spooky 2
See all Coos Bay Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Coos Bay Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Coos County was issued at February 20 at 1:54PM PST

Coos Bay Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Coos Bay Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Coos Bay, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,923 • Total comments across all topics: 279,031,658

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC