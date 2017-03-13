There are on the OregonLive.com story from Saturday Feb 25, titled Driver killed in two-vehicle crash near Coos Bay. In it, OregonLive.com reports that:

One of the vehicles caught fire after the collision, the Oregon State Police said. One driver was killed Saturday morning when two vehicles collided on U.S. 101 about 12 miles south of Coos Bay.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at OregonLive.com.