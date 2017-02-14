Body on Oregon beach identified as vi...

Body on Oregon beach identified as victim of sneaker wave

A body that washed ashore on Horsfall Beach near Coos Bay, Ore., has been identified as Jayson Thomas, a man who was swept out to sea last month while carrying his 3-year-old son. Coos County District Attorney Paul Frasier says the body was discovered Saturday, and there is no evidence to suggest it was anything but an accidental drowning.

