Body on Oregon beach identified as victim of sneaker wave
A body that washed ashore on Horsfall Beach near Coos Bay, Ore., has been identified as Jayson Thomas, a man who was swept out to sea last month while carrying his 3-year-old son. Coos County District Attorney Paul Frasier says the body was discovered Saturday, and there is no evidence to suggest it was anything but an accidental drowning.
