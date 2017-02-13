5 Things To Know About the Latest Plans For The Elliott State Forest
At the Oregon State Land Board meeting on Tuesday morning, we'll learn more about the fate of the Elliott State Forest. Last year, the state offered the 82,000-acre public forest near Coos Bay in southwest Oregon up for sale.
