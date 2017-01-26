Obama's late decision favors potential Coquille Tribe casino
After several months of inaction, but then in the final hours of the President Obama administration, the Department of Interior determined that the commercial lands that the Coquille Tribe purchased in Medford -170 miles away from its tribal headquarters and reservation in Coos Bay - are eligible for gaming as "restored lands" even though Coquille has no ancestral connection to those lands. It is an interpretation of federal law that opens the door for the property to be used for gaming only if the lands are taken into trust, which is a separate federal process that the Department of Interior has full discretionary control over and which will be decided by the new administration.
