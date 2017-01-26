Obama's late decision favors potentia...

Obama's late decision favors potential Coquille Tribe casino

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jan 22 Read more: The News-Review

After several months of inaction, but then in the final hours of the President Obama administration, the Department of Interior determined that the commercial lands that the Coquille Tribe purchased in Medford -170 miles away from its tribal headquarters and reservation in Coos Bay - are eligible for gaming as "restored lands" even though Coquille has no ancestral connection to those lands. It is an interpretation of federal law that opens the door for the property to be used for gaming only if the lands are taken into trust, which is a separate federal process that the Department of Interior has full discretionary control over and which will be decided by the new administration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Coos Bay Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ask President Trump to reactivate LNG Fri We Hate Coos Bay ... 1
News Congress must provide action, answers on toxic ... Dec '16 Say What 4
Why we hate coos bay oregon (Jan '13) Dec '16 Tina Roper 8
We hate coos bay oregon from Cheyenne, WY Dec '16 Tina Roper 3
Is anyone fed up with underage prostution with ... Nov '16 We hate coos bay ... 3
North Bend Zombie Incident Oct '16 2016 is just weird 5
News Hospital lifts ER quarantine after 5 develop ha... Oct '16 Spooky 2
See all Coos Bay Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Coos Bay Forum Now

Coos Bay Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Coos Bay Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Iran
 

Coos Bay, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,656 • Total comments across all topics: 278,349,492

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC