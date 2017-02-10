Model trains at Valley River Center k...

Model trains at Valley River Center keep fun on track

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jan 29 Read more: The News-Review

A baseball field was one of many elaborate models that were on display at Valley River Center on Saturday morning. 11-year-old Jayden Hollowell who has been a member of the Willamette Cascade Model Railroad Club since last year, watches his train at Valley River Center on Saturday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Coos Bay Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is anyone fed up with underage prostution with ... 9 hr We hate coos bay ... 5
Ask President Trump to reactivate LNG Jan 27 We Hate Coos Bay ... 1
News Congress must provide action, answers on toxic ... Dec '16 Say What 4
Why we hate coos bay oregon (Jan '13) Dec '16 Tina Roper 8
We hate coos bay oregon from Cheyenne, WY Dec '16 Tina Roper 3
North Bend Zombie Incident Oct '16 2016 is just weird 5
News Hospital lifts ER quarantine after 5 develop ha... Oct '16 Spooky 2
See all Coos Bay Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Coos Bay Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Coos County was issued at February 11 at 2:32PM PST

Coos Bay Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Coos Bay Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Earthquake
 

Coos Bay, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,949 • Total comments across all topics: 278,774,673

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC