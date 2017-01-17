If Plan A doesn't work, we need a Plan B
Since moving to Roseburg in 1983, I've learned that some folks have a solution for long term economic prosperity in Douglas County: cut more timber from public lands within Douglas County. This will secure more Federal timber payments for county government and create more family wage jobs.
