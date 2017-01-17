Girls Who Code is closing the gender ...

Girls Who Code is closing the gender gap in computer science

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

It's time to close the gender gap. One of the largest gaps is in one of the most high-demand and well-paid careers: computer science.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Coos Bay Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Congress must provide action, answers on toxic ... Dec '16 Say What 4
Why we hate coos bay oregon (Jan '13) Dec '16 Tina Roper 8
We hate coos bay oregon from Cheyenne, WY Dec '16 Tina Roper 3
Is anyone fed up with underage prostution with ... Nov '16 We hate coos bay ... 3
North Bend Zombie Incident Oct '16 2016 is just weird 5
News Hospital lifts ER quarantine after 5 develop ha... Oct '16 Spooky 2
News Oregon hospital ER quarantine is lifted Oct '16 zombie fanboy 1
See all Coos Bay Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Coos Bay Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Surf Warning for Coos County was issued at January 20 at 9:52PM PST

Coos Bay Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Coos Bay Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Coos Bay, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,576 • Total comments across all topics: 278,106,765

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC