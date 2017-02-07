Duo arrested after multi-county pursuit
A Coos Bay man and a Medford woman were arrested Thursday morning after leading police on a high-speed chase on Highway 42 Wednesday evening. Police agencies in Coos County alerted police in Douglas County that they were in pursuit of a stolen vehicle which was being driven on Highway 42 into Douglas County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Review.
Add your comments below
Coos Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is anyone fed up with underage prostution with ...
|Sat
|Cheese Pizza
|4
|Ask President Trump to reactivate LNG
|Jan 27
|We Hate Coos Bay ...
|1
|Congress must provide action, answers on toxic ...
|Dec '16
|Say What
|4
|Why we hate coos bay oregon (Jan '13)
|Dec '16
|Tina Roper
|8
|We hate coos bay oregon from Cheyenne, WY
|Dec '16
|Tina Roper
|3
|North Bend Zombie Incident
|Oct '16
|2016 is just weird
|5
|Hospital lifts ER quarantine after 5 develop ha...
|Oct '16
|Spooky
|2
Find what you want!
Search Coos Bay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC