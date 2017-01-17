2 women die after climbing over I-5 r...

2 women die after climbing over I-5 railing

Tuesday Jan 3

2002 Kia sport utility vehicle was traveling southbound on Interstate 5 when the driver lost control and crashed onto the bridge crossing the South Umpqua River near milepost 112 around 2:30 a.m. Monday morning. MYRTLE CREEK - Two women escaped a car accident unharmed near Myrtle Creek early Monday morning, only to climb over a bridge railing and plunge 80 feet to a riverbank below.

