Veresen Announces Sanction of Additional $195 Million of Capital Projects at Veresen Midstream
Veresen Inc. today announced the sanction of $195 million in new capital projects at Veresen Midstream. "With the sanction of this additional capital, Veresen now has over $1.4 billion of projects under construction," said Don Althoff, President and CEO of Veresen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Comments
Add your comments below
Coos Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Congress must provide action, answers on toxic ...
|Dec 13
|Say What
|4
|Why we hate coos bay oregon (Jan '13)
|Dec 5
|Tina Roper
|8
|We hate coos bay oregon from Cheyenne, WY
|Dec 5
|Tina Roper
|3
|Is anyone fed up with underage prostution with ...
|Nov '16
|We hate coos bay ...
|3
|North Bend Zombie Incident
|Oct '16
|2016 is just weird
|5
|Hospital lifts ER quarantine after 5 develop ha...
|Oct '16
|Spooky
|2
|Oregon hospital ER quarantine is lifted
|Oct '16
|zombie fanboy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Coos Bay Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC