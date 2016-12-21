Veresen Announces Common Share Dividend for December 2016
Veresen Inc. announces that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend for December 2016 of $0.0833 per common share. The dividend will be paid on January 23, 2017 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 30, 2016.
