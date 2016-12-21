Southern Oregon coast to promote tour...

Southern Oregon coast to promote tourism with Travel Oregon

Monday Dec 19

With opportunities for fishing, dune riding, and visiting the ocean and local restaurants, the Southern Oregon coast has much to offer. Travel Oregon is planning to work with community members and stakeholders to develop ways to promote those attractions to tourists through Oregon's Rural Tourism Studio .

