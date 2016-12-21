Rio Blanco official wants to head up BLM
Commissioner Shawn Bolton's effort to head the BLM, which manages millions of acres, most of them west of the Rocky Mountains, came about as he and others were discussing the need to have a Westerner head the agency. "I've worked with oil and gas, grazing, wild horses, recreation and counties," Bolton said, ticking off a series of areas in which the BLM is involved.
