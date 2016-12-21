Oregon Guard must be held accountable...

Oregon Guard must be held accountable for toxic armories: Editorial

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 16 Read more: OregonLive.com

Yet with his newfound attentiveness to testing, cleaning and monitoring armories, the Adjutant General must pay closer attention to the culture he is fostering within the Oregon Guard and state Military Department. In a wisely swift and detailed directive prompted by an 1 8-month investigation by The Oregonian/OregonLive , the National Guard has ordered that armories close their doors to public events across the country to prevent potential lead exposures.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Coos Bay Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Congress must provide action, answers on toxic ... Dec 13 Say What 4
Why we hate coos bay oregon (Jan '13) Dec 5 Tina Roper 8
We hate coos bay oregon from Cheyenne, WY Dec 5 Tina Roper 3
Is anyone fed up with underage prostution with ... Nov 25 We hate coos bay ... 3
North Bend Zombie Incident Oct '16 2016 is just weird 5
News Hospital lifts ER quarantine after 5 develop ha... Oct '16 Spooky 2
News Oregon hospital ER quarantine is lifted Oct '16 zombie fanboy 1
See all Coos Bay Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Coos Bay Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Coos County was issued at December 25 at 3:12AM PST

Coos Bay Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Coos Bay Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Coos Bay, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,922 • Total comments across all topics: 277,328,478

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC