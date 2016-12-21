Oregon Guard must be held accountable for toxic armories: Editorial

Yet with his newfound attentiveness to testing, cleaning and monitoring armories, the Adjutant General must pay closer attention to the culture he is fostering within the Oregon Guard and state Military Department. In a wisely swift and detailed directive prompted by an 1 8-month investigation by The Oregonian/OregonLive , the National Guard has ordered that armories close their doors to public events across the country to prevent potential lead exposures.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.