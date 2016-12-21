Magnitude 4.1 quake recorded off the ...

Magnitude 4.1 quake recorded off the Oregon Coast

Tuesday Dec 27

Scientists said the magnitude 4.1 quake took place at 7:51 a.m. near the Blanco Fracture Zone, around 229 miles from Coos Bay. This is the second quake along the Blanco Fracture Zone recorded this week.

