Magnitude 4.1 quake recorded off the Oregon Coast
Scientists said the magnitude 4.1 quake took place at 7:51 a.m. near the Blanco Fracture Zone, around 229 miles from Coos Bay. This is the second quake along the Blanco Fracture Zone recorded this week.
